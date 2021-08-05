Despite WHO's Warning, France Plans Rollout Of COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

Despite WHO's warning, President Emmanuel Macron, a few days after Germany's declaration, announced that France will begin administering the third 'booster' injection of Coronavirus vaccination to elderly and vulnerable people in September. Other European countries are still debating whether or not to give a Coronavirus vaccine booster dose.

France announces plans for booster shots

As per reports, Macron revealed his government's decision to administer a booster shot to the elderly and people with existing medical issues and weak immunity in a series of explainer videos. "Yes, a third dose will very certainly be required, although not for everyone right away, but at the very least for the elderly and the most vulnerable," said Macron.

His statement comes roughly a month after he announced that the government intends to launch a booster campaign for those over the age of 80 or the ones who have major health problems. The promotion is aimed at people who have previously received their first COVID vaccination dosage. The booster shot is currently only available to patients with pre-existing medical conditions and low immunity. Macron's declaration came only hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that countries delay booster doses until at least the end of September.

WHO has requested that the third injection be administered only after other countries, particularly those in the developing world, have been able to get enough doses to vaccinate the majority of the population with at least one dosage.

Germany and Israel on COVID vaccine booster shots

Germany and Israel have also stated that a booster shot campaign will begin in September. After discussions, Germany Health Minister Jens Spahn and his 16 regional counterparts agreed that the elderly and at-risk groups should have a booster shot, citing concerns about a decreased or quickly falling immunological response among some groups. The text recommends sending mobile vaccination teams into care and nursing homes to deliver Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna booster doses to residents, regardless of which vaccine they had previously taken.

Meanwhile, Israel has become the first country to administer the third dosage of the COVID vaccine to anyone over the age of 60. According to Israeli health experts, the current vaccine's potency diminishes over time, and the third dose will serve as a booster. The decision comes as Israel's infection rates are on the rise.

Picture Credit: AP/PTI