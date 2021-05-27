Detained Belarus Journalist's Girlfriend Held On Suspicion Of 'crimes': Moscow

Russian girlfriend of the Belarusian journalist, who was arrested with her Belarus dissent boyfriend after their plane was diverted to Minsk, is being held on “suspicion of crimes,” Moscow said Tuesday in a statement. The 23-year-old law student at the European Humanities University (EHU), Sofiya Sapega may have been partisan in "committing crimes" between August and September 2020, during the Belarusian protests against last year in defiance to President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. And hence, she was arrested alongside the 26-year-old journalist Roman Protasevich on ‘suspicion’, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. Moscow, although, did not specify the charges against Sapega or her role in the civil unrest in ex-Soviet Belarus after the disputed presidential elections in August, last year.

The statement further continued, that it would be ruled within three days whether to release her or put her in pre-trial. Zakharova also mentioned that the Russian consul met on Monday with Sapega's parents, and Russia is awaiting permission for a consular meeting with Sapega. Earlier yesterday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was “hoping” that the Russian citizen Sapega detained in Minsk will be released shortly. "We come from the categoric need to ensure rights of the Russian citizen and consular access to her. We are hoping that she will be soon released by Belarusian authorities if of course, she did not break any laws," he said.

Peskov furthermore said that he had no information about any breach of law by Sapega, and therefore, while there were no legal challenges, she should be freed out of the jail soon. “I make a reservation that if there are no legal challenges she is facing then we are hoping that will be released soon after all the necessary procedures," the Kremlin representative told reporters in Moscow. He reiterated that there were Vienna Conventions and Russia’s Union State to quickly resolve such incidents.

Arrested post 'hijacking operation'

Both Sapega and her 26-year-old boyfriend, an opposition activist journalist of the alternative news platform Nexta, were on the Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that flew out of Athens and was coerced into the diversion to the Belarusian Capital Minsk when it was 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Lithuanian border. The FR4978 plane was intercepted by fighter aircraft MiG-29 in what the Western officials denounced as a “hijacking operation” over alleged a ‘false bomb alarm’ on orders of Belarus’ Deputy Air Force Commander Andrei Gurtsevich.

Pratasevich along with his girlfriend was detained by the Administration of the Investigative Committee. Belarus’s president Lukashenko personally authorized the forced downing of the passenger plane, state-owned news agency Belta reported. No explosives were found on board the Ryanair flight.