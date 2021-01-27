'Didn't Outsmart X-Ray Machine': Smuggled Chameleons Found In Suitcase At Vienna Airport

Scores of endangered chameleons, destined to be smuggled to Africa were caught by the Austrian authorities at Vienna International airport. According to BBC, the endangered reptiles were discovered hidden in a suitcase during the security checks. All the chameleons have been rescued and are being nursed backed to health at Schönbrunn Zoo.

Caught in X-ray scan

The unnamed smuggler was caught after custom department officials found something fishy about his suitcase during the x-ray scan. Following their instinct, they then probed into the suitcase only to find 74 chameleons hidden in socks and boxes. Later, the officials speculated that the estimated price for the protected species would go as high as 37,000 euros in the black market.

"[Chameleons] can camouflage themselves well... but they ultimately did not outsmart the X-Ray machine," the ministry said in a statement. In addendum, thy also released pictures of the distraught and stunned reptiles hidden inside thick socks. Out of the total three died and those who survived are being examined by health officials.

Credits: Finance ministry of Austria

Meanwhile, the ministry has reckoned that the 56 years man could not face a fine of 6,000 euros for his crime. While not many details about the man are known but Sky News reported that he entered into Austria from Tanzania via Ethiopia.

