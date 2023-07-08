'Difficult Political Moment,' Zelenskyy Expresses Support After Rutte Exists The Office

Just hours after Dutch PM Mark Rutte announced his resignation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had a phone call with Rutte. On Friday night, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands send shockwaves across the country after he announced his resignation. Rutte stated that the reason behind his resignation was the differences within his four-party coalition on migration policy. In light of this, Zelenskyy expressed his support to the Dutch Prime Minister. In a long tweet, Zelenskyy discussed the telephonic conversation the two leaders had after the whole ordeal.

“Had another phone call from Turkiye – with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands @MinPres. I expressed support at a difficult political moment,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I thanked for the steadfast principled stand of the Netherlands regarding the Russian invasion and for recognising the Holodomor as genocide by the House of Representatives,” he further added. The Ukrainian President also stated that the two leaders also discussed the defence cooperation between the two nations. Zelenskyy instead that the Dutch initiative to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots were set and won’t be affected by the political slugfest that has engulfed the Netherlands. “Defense cooperation was discussed and the dates for starting the training mission for Ukrainian F-16 pilots were set. We coordinated the positions of Ukraine and the Netherlands on the eve of the @NATO Vilnius summit, and also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit,” he concluded.

The close ties between the two nations

The Netherlands has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The two leaders have set up multiple bilateral meetings throughout the course of the catastrophic war. In all these meetings, Rutte made several promises to provide military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. During the talks in May this year, Rutte pledged to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for all the war crimes.

“Russia cannot win this war and it must be held accountable for all the crimes of aggression and the injustice it is inflicting on the people of Ukraine day after day in this horrific war,” Rutte asserted during a joint press conference with Zelenksyy earlier this year.

“The Netherlands will do everything it can to ensure that justice is done for Ukraine, however long it takes and however difficult that may be,” he furthered. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Netherlands' support for Ukraine will be impacted due to a prospective change in leadership.

Rutte seals the deal

After announcing his resignation on Friday night, the Dutch Prime Minister sealed his faith as he handed his resignation to the country’s king. King Willem-Alexander flew back from a family vacation in Greece to meet with Rutte, who drove to the palace on Saturday morning for a meeting. When it comes to migration policies, Rutte negotiated for months over a package of measures to reduce the flow of new migrants arriving in the country. These proposals included creating two classes of asylum — a temporary one for people fleeing conflicts and a permanent one for people trying to escape persecution — and reducing the number of family members who are allowed to join asylum-seekers in the Netherlands. However, it was the last proposal of blocking the family members was strongly opposed by the coalition. The chances of Rutte running for the fifth term still remain open.