Dozens Of Birds Found Dead On Rome's Streets On New Year's Eve, Possibly Due To Fireworks

Hundreds of dead birds filled the streets of Rome, Italy on New Year's Eve after falling from the sky possibly due to noise pollution caused by firecrackers. According to Daily Mail, several hundred dead birds were seen lying on the roads of Italy on New Year's Eve causing distress among passers-by, who blamed "irresponsible" residents for the incident. Animal rights groups have said that the birds may have died after suffering from heart attacks or crashing into windows and electricity cables due to the frightening noise of firecrackers. According to the report, residents defied the ban on bursting firecrackers by the Italian authorities, who had issued a notice to protect animals, property, and people.

Read: Bird Flu Outbreak Reported In Himachal Pradesh, Nearly 2000 Migratory Birds Found Dead

"It is not uncommon for animals, frightened and terrorized, to run away from home gardens and courtyards, getting lost or ending up hit by a car. Older animals or animals with heart diseases can even die from heart attacks. Fireworks are not only dangerous for our pets but also for the wildlife, that frightened by the loud noise and flashing lights can be disoriented and, in panic for the terrible fear, crashed into trees, walls, windows, electrical cables or run over by a car," the International Organisation for the Protection of Animals had said a day before the New Year's Eve, urging fellow humans to refrain from bursting firecrackers.

Read: Bird Flu: Kerala To Cull 48,000 Birds, Himachal 4th State To Report Avian Influenza

'Unnecessary source of stress'

Netizens took to social media platforms to share the horrific scene from the streets of Italy, where hundreds of birds can be seen lying dead all over the road. Indian Police Service officer Rupin Sharma also shared the grim sight from Italy as he dubbed it the "aftermath of fireworks for New Year". According to an individual, the dead birds were found lying around the Termini train station in Rome. There were also reports of terrified pets running away from their homes on New Year's Eve due to the noise of fireworks.

#Rome street covered in #dead_birds after #NewYear fireworks



Dead birds covered a Rome street in the aftermath of fireworks for New Year.



The disoriented birds, startled by the explosions, are thought to have died after flying into windows and high voltage electricity cables. pic.twitter.com/iHwMs2excK — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) January 2, 2021

Fireworks ar an unnecessary source of stress for urban wildlife. Hundreds of dead birds were found this morning on the streets of Rome, which died due to collisions with windows, buildings and powerlines.



Ban fireworks & happy 2021! pic.twitter.com/JwuLIG0cGx — Attila Marton (@AttilaMarton_) January 1, 2021

Rome street covered in dead birds after New Year fireworks.. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/D40SOelLhV — Afroze AL Fuad ✊🏿✊🏻 (@iamafroze) January 2, 2021

Hundreds of dead birds were found lying around the Termini train station on Via Cavour in Rome on New Year's night. The exact cause of death is unclear, but Diego Finecchia believed it was linked to firework displays that took place in the city to mark the beginning of new year. — IanBroughall (@IanBroughall) January 1, 2021

Read: Where Was The Birds Filmed? Details About Alfred Hitchcock's Horror-thriller

Read: Flightless Owls, Other Species Became Extinct Due To Human Colonisation, Claims New Study

