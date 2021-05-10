Dracula's Castle In Romania Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccinations To Tourists

A COVID-19 vaccine centre has been set up at Dracula’s castle in Central Romania as the visitors are being jabbed with needles. The castle which rises from the forests in the foothills of the Carpathian mountains, which is 170km north of Bucharest hopes that its unique initiative will help boost vaccination numbers. According to the reports by BBC, during every weekend in May, anyone can turn up without an appointment to get a jab. Also, the people get a free entry to the castle's exhibit of 52 medieval torture instruments.

Medics are wearing fang stickers on their scrubs and offering Pfizer shots to every visitor. This comes as a part of a government drive to encourage more Romanians to get jabbed. Also, there are people who believe that the castle inspired the vampire's lair in Bram Stoker's iconic novel Dracula. According to the reports by BBC, the government of Romania says that it wants to vaccinate 10 million people by September. However, a survey by Globesec reveals that almost half of Romanians say they are not inclined to get the jab. This makes up one of the highest hesitancy levels in Europe. “A majority in Central and Eastern Europe want to get vaccinated. Outliers include Bulgaria and Romania”, read the survey.

Romania offers support to India

In another significant development worth mentioning, Romania stepped forward to provide medical aid and supplies to India as COVID-19 cases surge. An aircraft with 80 oxygen concentrators, 75 oxygen cylinders and 20 high- flow oxygen therapy equipment took off from Bucharest, Romania in late April. The assistance was sent by Romania's Department for Emergencies, through its Foundation for Emergency Response (SMURD Foundation). Romania has offered humanitarian assistance to India, pursuant to a request addressed to the European Union by India. Romania expressed its solidarity and joined the European and international efforts to support India which has confronted unprecedented circumstances due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Romanian medical supplies are amongst the first to arrive in New Delhi and will be followed by additional medical services and equipment shipped by the other European Union Member States within Union Civil Protection Mechanism as consolidated efforts of Team Europe. Romania Foreign Affairs Ministry stated, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania reiterates on this occasion the importance of global partnerships anchored in common values overwhelmingly relevant in this pandemic context, for our resilience and for combating the virus. Through our support we want to contribute to the international effort to help the Indian people in need”.

IMAGE: PTI/Wikipedia