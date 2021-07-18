Due To Travel Ban, Indian Students Enrolled At Italian Universities Stranded Back Home

At the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, students who came home from Italy to be with their families or participate in the last rites of loved ones are now stranded here because air travel to the European country is still prohibited. Many students had flown back to their homes earlier in the year after witnessing a flashback to the terrible first wave of COVID-19 in Italy last year. While some made it home on time, others were caught off guard as Italy closed its international borders to India at the last minute.

Indian students in Italy

Those who returned to India before April 28, when air travel to and from the nation was halted, are now stuck in the country, despite the fact that their peers in Italy have resumed their usual lives at colleges. When Zeeshan Ahmed, a cybersecurity student at Rome's Sapienza University, learned that his sister had tested positive for COVID-19, he flew to India. In the end, the virus infected his entire family, including him.

Ahmad said, "It was mayhem. In fact, it was a repeat of what I saw in Italy last year that made me scramble even more when I got to know about my sister first. Then, everybody around was infected and news of losing loved ones and family became an everyday thing. The second wave may have subsided but the nightmare for me is far from over. Italy has gone back to normal but I am stuck here while universities function completely. I also had a part-time job there which I am continuing from here but that will not be an option in few weeks because ultimately work is getting affected due to my absence."

Owais R Khan, an Aligarh native who is doing a master's degree in computer science at the same university in Rome, said he returned to India in February when the situation in both nations had improved.

Khan stated, "Suddenly, all hell broke lose here and a week before my scheduled return, Italy imposed a travel ban which has still not been lifted. The exams are going on at my university both in offline and online mode. We have been reaching out to the Embassy, sending emails to the Ministry to raise the issue with their counterparts in Italy but nothing has worked."

He added, "It feels like a vicious cycle. Last year, we were stuck in Italy when the families back here were on tenterhooks. An year later, the same series of incidents has happened in India and we are in the same situation again. Its hard to struggle through these issues while dealing with loss of family members and memories of last rites afresh in mind."

Students stranded due to COVID-19

The difficulties for Nihal Vikram Singh, an MBBS student at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, is not limited to delayed travel plans, but also include a lack of a resident visa and the inability to use Indian immunizations. He noted, "As per our residence permit, we cannot stay out of Italy for more than six months. To go through the same processes all over again and secure a permit is going to be troublesome. Also, I am a medical student. Though I am attending my theory classes online, that is far from enough for my course."

Italy allowed residents and citizens of Italy with a Registry of Resident Italians Abroad to travel to the country from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka on June 26. While there is no official word on when the travel ban would be lifted, the Indian Ambassador to Italy held a meeting with community representatives on July 9 to advise them on the efforts to get the ban lifted.

The Indian embassy in Italy had said, "Ambassador Dr Neena Malhotra virtually interacted with community representatives and briefed about Mission's efforts in seeking relaxation for stranded Indians and resumption of flights. Several other community issues were discussed."

According to figures updated on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 41,157 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 3.11 crore and the death toll to above 4.13 lakh, with 518 more fatalities.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI