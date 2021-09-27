Dutch Acting PM Mark Rutte Granted Extra Security Amid Fears Of Attack, Abduction

The personal guard of Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been beefed up amid fears that he could be attacked or abducted by organised crime units, according to De Telegraaf daily, reported ANI.

The move was implemented after "spotters," or people recruited by criminal groups to lay the ground for an attack or kidnapping were spotted surrounding the acting prime minister, according to the newspaper, which went on to add that these "spotters" are allegedly associated with the Moroccan mafia.

The 54-year-old centre-right prime minister Mark Rutte is known for riding his bicycle around The Hague without any form of personal protection. According to ANI reports, from now on, professionally trained officers of the Royal and Diplomatic Protection Service will assure his safety.

Netherlands on the verge of becoming 'Narco-state'

There has been an increasing number of incidents of violence involving drug gangs, notably the so-called mocro (Moroccan) mafia, prompting the Dutch police union to claim that the Netherlands is becoming a "narco-state."

The threat against Mr Rutte comes after the Dutch government promised to crack down on organised criminal groups in the aftermath of the August murder of a prominent investigative journalist Peter R de Vries. This case has been interpreted by authorities as an attempt by organised crime to demonstrate that no one is safe from them.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP