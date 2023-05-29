Dutch Authorities Confiscate Land Belonging To Putin's Ex Son-in-law In Amsterdam: Reports

Dutch authorities have taken control of a piece of property located in a suburb of Amsterdam owned by a businessman who was previously married to the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported Politico citing media reports.

On May 12, the national public prosecutor's office, responsible for enforcing sanctions, seized a 1,432 sqm plot of land situated in Duivendrecht, approximately 6km south of Amsterdam's city center. This action was taken following a joint investigation conducted by the Guardian and two other media outlets, which revealed that the seizure was due to financial, economic, and environmental offenses.

Presently unoccupied, the aforementioned plot of land is owned by Jorrit Faassen, a Dutch businessman who was previously married to Maria Vorontsova, the eldest daughter of Russian President Putin. According to reports, the couple is said to be separated.

The Guardian reported that Dutch prosecutors declined to comment on the reason for the seizure or whether Faassen, who lives in Russia, was being investigated in the Netherlands.

Putin's Daughters under EU & US Sanctions

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in April 2022, both of President Putin's adult daughters, Maria and Katerina, were included in the sanctions lists of the European Union and the United States. It is worth noting that Jorrit Faassen, the former husband of Maria Vorontsova, is not subject to any sanctions imposed by the US, EU, or UK.

Faassen and Vorontsova entered into marriage in 2008; however, it is reported that they have since divorced. According to Russian media reports, the former couple has a 10-year-old son together.

In March, the United States announced its initiation of a fresh campaign targeting both countries and individuals engaged in activities that violate sanctions. These illicit activities can encompass a wide range of actions, such as facilitating prohibited imports to Russia or supporting the financial affairs of sanctioned Russian individuals overseas.

In an attempt to evade economic isolation, Russia has employed networks of transshipment points and other alternative methods. Meanwhile, activists have raised concerns that the families of Russian officials subjected to sanctions continue to reside in Europe, despite the ongoing conflict, reported The Guardian.