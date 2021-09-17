Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag Resigns Over Kabul Embassy Evacuation Debacle

The Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag had resigned on Thursday over her management during the evacuation process of local embassy personnel from Afghanistan last month. After a vote of disapproval on her was carried by a majority of parliament, Kaag confirmed her resignation. The members of parliament in the Netherlands had approved a resolution of censure on her, claiming that the administration had been very slow to react and as a consequence, they had stranded many Afghan citizens who could have left war-torn Afghanistan. As per Xinhua, Kaag stated that the House believes the administration has acted recklessly and as the Minister, she takes final responsibility as well as can only acknowledge the implications of this judgment.

During a parliament discussion on Wednesday night, Kaag admitted that the administration's belated or confused reaction towards the warnings over the condition of Afghan people lead to inadequate rescue operation which further could not evacuate some local employees and translators for Dutch troops in Afghanistan. According to BBC, within the last two weeks of August, the Netherlands was able to evacuate about 2,000 individuals from Afghanistan. However, hundreds of local employees and translators were left behind.

Sigrid Kaag will continue to lead the D66 party despite her resignation

Sigrid Kaag served as a minister in the Dutch temporary administration, which is in power during the prolonged discussions to establish a new coalition government following a general election in March 2021. The leader of the moderate Democrats 66 party, Kaag along with interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy won a majority in the election, has been actively engaged in those discussions.

Kaag, who is also the minister of international trade and development cooperation, became the foreign minister in the month of May of this year.

Though it was unclear what will impact such discussion upon her departure. According to a Dutch broadcaster NOS, Kaag stated that she will continue to lead D66 and participate in the coalition discussions. D66 ministers will stay in the temporary government, she declared in her resignation address.

Kaag has previously worked for the United Nations in a number of positions. She headed the operation to remove chemical weapons in Syria in 2014 as UN Under-Secretary-General. In 2015, she also headed UN efforts in Lebanon.

Sigrid Kaag's resignation came after the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a Cabinet shuffle. Raab has been heavily criticised for taking a vacation in Greece during the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last month.

Following the Taliban gained power over the military conflicted nation in August, millions of Afghans waited impatiently to escape the nation. The United States suspended its evacuation operation on August 31 when it was reported that the Taliban will acquire total control of the Kabul airport on that date. Apart from the United States, Belgium, Germany, and Canada completed their evacuations on August 26. After the US departure, the economic situation of the country is collapsing every day with the suspension of the banking system, very little employment and people protesting in the streets for rights has turned the condition of Afghanistan into complete chaos.

(Image: AP)