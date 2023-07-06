Dutch Govt To Ban Mobile Phones And Other Devices From Classrooms

Mobile phones and other devices including tablets and smartwatches will largely be banned from classrooms in the Netherlands from 1st January 2024. The Dutch government has announced the decision to avoid disruptions to learning. The initiative is being introduced in collaboration with schools and will take effect at the start of the next year.

'Devices do not belong in the classroom'

The Dutch government has said that the ban is an attempt to limit distractions during lessons. Dutch Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said that even though mobile phones are "almost intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom." Students must be able to concentrate in classrooms and need to be given the opportunity to study and learn well, the Education Minister said.

Dijkgraaf also added that we know from scientific research that mobile phones are a disturbance and disrupt learning and studying. Various studies have indeed found limiting children's screen time is linked to improved concentration and cognition. "We need to protect students against this,” he said.

Banned, but with exceptions

Though devices including mobile phones, tablets are set to be banned from classrooms to stop them from disrupting learning of students, there will be some exceptions. Such devices will be allowed to be used for students with medical needs or disabilities and for classes that are focused on digital skills.

Not legal ban, up to individual schools to frame rules

The ban is not legally enforceable but may become so in the future. It provides an over-arching framework for schools. The Dutch government said that it would be up to individual schools to agree and frame the exact rules with teachers, parents and students. They can also decide whether they want to completely ban those devices from schools. The scheme is the result of an agreement between the ministry, schools and other related organisations.

The decision will be reviewed at the end of the 2024-2025 Academic Year to see how well it has worked and whether a legal ban is needed.

Similar ban enforced in Finland

The Dutch announcement follows a similar decision by Finland last week. The Finnish government had announced that it would amend the law to make it easier to restrict the use of mobile phones in schools. Other European countries, including UK and France, have also proposed banning mobile phones in schools to improve learning.