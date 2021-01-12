Dutch Officials Confiscate Ham Sandwiches From UK Drivers Under Post-Brexit Rules

After Britain’s divorce from the EU, Dutch TV news has reported that customs officers confiscated ham sandwiches from drivers arriving by ferry from the UK under post-Brexit rules. The Dutch media outlets aired footage of officials explaining to car and lorry drivers at the Hook of Holland ferry terminal that since Brexit, “You are no longer allowed to carry certain foods to Europe, like meat, fruit, vegetables”. In the video, officials wearing high-visibility jackets are seen confiscating foil-wrapped sandwiches from drivers.

Next time people tell you there's no new friction at the borders because of Brexit, you can show them this Dutch TV clip of drivers being stopped and having their lunches confiscated. pic.twitter.com/B9eZfDWKFB — OwenAdamsYT (@OwenAdamsYT1) January 10, 2021

When a bemused driver asked the officials if he could maybe surrender the meat and keep just the bread, one custom officer could be heard saying, “No everything will be confiscated. Welcome to Brexit, sir, I am sorry”.

The recent incident comes as the Brexit transition period came to an end. In an announcement made by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair (Defra), the transport representatives had been advised to impose a strict ban of ham and cheese sandwich and all other meat and dairy products from January 1. Defra said that travellers should “use, consume, or dispose of” prohibited items at or before the border.

The European Commission has said that the ban is necessary because meat and dairy products can contain pathogens causing animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth or swine fever and continue to present a real threat to animal health throughout the region. The Dutch customs had also announced that foodstuffs ranging from breakfast cereals to oranges will be confiscated from January 1. The decision has not gained popular votes from the lorry drivers as they came this has been their staple diet for the last few years when travelling to the EU for long trips.

UK-EU Brexit deal

Meanwhile, according to the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, both sides have agreed to "unprecedented 100% tariff liberalisation". This means that all tariffs have been scrapped along with quotas on the movement of goods produced by Britain and the European Union. This is also the first time that the 27-nation-bloc has agreed to a ‘zero tariffs zero quota deal’ with any trading partner, starting from January 1, 2021.

The Brexit deal also includes the provisions to support the trade in services, providing the UK with service suppliers with legal guarantees that will not face any disruptions to trade while selling into the union along with supporting British professionals who will continue their business across Europe.

