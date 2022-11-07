Dutch Police Arrest Over 200 Climate Activists After They Block Schiphol Airport

Dutch military police on Sunday, Nov 6 detained as many as climate and environmental activists who stormed Amsterdam’s airport and blocked private jets from taking off. The social justice campaigners occupied the runway and disrupted the commercial airplanes at the major Schiphol airport in the Netherlands in their effort to strengthen calls to cut the highly-polluting travel practices of the uber-rich that they claim are leading to a climate catastrophe. Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace activists flocked the runway, prompting the Dutch military police to spring into action. Protesters were seen cycling around the private jet parking area and even blocked aircraft.

The police, citing the acts of protests as criminal offenses, made dozens of arrests, dragging and manhandling the climate demonstrators, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing a spokesperson for the national military. In a later response to the dozens of arrests, organizers of the protest, mostly climate agencies, said participants' plan was “to keep air traffic from the private jet terminal grounded for as long as possible.”

Today we have grounded mega polluting private jets at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, together with @NLRebellion! Private jets are the most polluting way to travel. @Schiphol must stop polluting, stopping unnecessary private jets is step one! #aviation #schiphol #SOSvoorhetklimaat pic.twitter.com/ip7dbhiqfL — Greenpeace Nederland (@GreenpeaceNL) November 5, 2022

Climate activists protest ahead of United Nations climate talks known as COP27

The protests on climate change are taking place in the Netherlands just ahead of the scheduled United Nations climate talks known as COP27 kicking off in Egypt this week. Resorting to extreme measures to make their demands heard by the Dutch government, the activists from Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace Netherlands, sat on the landing strips at the airport that is known to be the largest and busiest airport in Europe.

“We’ve been campaigning to stop Schiphol’s large-scale pollution for years, and with good reason. The airport should be reducing its flight movements, but instead, it’s building a brand new terminal," said Dewi Zloch on behalf of Greenpeace Netherlands in a statement. Further, he noted, "wealthy elite are using more private jets than ever, which is the most polluting way to fly. This is typical of the aviation industry, which doesn’t seem to see that it is putting people at risk by aggravating the climate crisis. This has to stop. We want fewer flights, more trains, and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets." The protests, according to the climate agency, were targetted at the rich elites for generating disproportionate levels of emissions causing threats to the environment.

“The exemptions that apply to Schiphol and for private flights show exactly where the problem lies in tackling the climate crisis,” Hofstede said in the same statement. “Schiphol Airport is one of the biggest polluters in the Netherlands, yet almost half of the Dutch population never sets foot in an airplane. The wealthy ‘jet set’ is responsible for most of the flights and the highest carbon emissions, and nothing is being done to stop them," he asserted. Military police were seen dumping dozens of the protesters away in buses and driving away. Officers also charged at the demonstrations to disperse the activists off the landing strip.