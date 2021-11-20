Dutch Police Fires Warning Shots As COVID Protest Turns Violent In Rotterdam, Many Injured

As severe riots erupted during a demonstration against Dutch government proposals to put restrictions on individuals unvaccinated against COVID-19, police in Rotterdam had fired warning shots and deployed water cannon to control the situation. The retaliation from the Dutch Police has injured several protestors. On Friday, protesters set fire to vehicles and flung rocks at police in the Dutch port city's central district. Indicating the situation, a police spokesperson Patricia Wessels stated, “We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening,” the Guardian reported.

As per BBC, hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to express their displeasure with the administration's plans for a COVID-19 vaccination pass as well as a fireworks prohibition on New Year's Eve. Last week, the Netherlands issued a three-week partial COVID-19 shut down due to an increase in instances. Dutch Police has informed that at least two persons were hurt as a consequence of the bullets. Due to the unrest, the Rotterdam administration has declared a state of emergency and its major station has been shuttered.

Protest in Rotterdam city

“Dozens of arrests have now been made, it is expected that more arrests will follow. Around seven people have been injured, including on the side of the police,” the Guardian reported, citing a Police statement. Further, Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of Rotterdam, called the disturbances an "orgy of violence."

During the protest, the streets were guarded by officers on horseback and in police vehicles. However, later, the crisis situation had somewhat cooled down, but the area was littered with the burning debris of a damaged police car and scores of crushed bicycles. Police further stated that police units from across the nation were called in to restore law and order, as per the Guardian.

COVID-19 restrictions as Netherlands surge in infections

With the highest number of COVID-19 instances recorded recently since the pandemic hit the country, the Netherlands implemented further limitations last Saturday. According to BBC, restaurants and stores will be closed early as a result of the restrictions, and sporting activities will have to be held indoors. Demonstrators in Rotterdam expressed their opposition to government plans to provide a "corona pass" for persons who have been vaccinated against the virus or who have been cured of it.

Meanwhile, according to the information from OurWorldInData, the EU's daily average of new cases per million people has quadrupled in recent weeks, rising from a little over 110 on October 1 to 446 on Thursday. Whereas, the Netherlands has recorded 23,591 cases on November 18. Further, as per the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 2,399,849 whereas the total number of fatalities stands at 18,900.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)