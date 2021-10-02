Dutch Police Urges Govt, European Nations To Evacuate 700 Afghan Policewomen

Dutch police have raised serious concerns about the safety of women police officers in Afghanistan, who had served under the previous Ashraf Ghani government, and urged the Dutch cabinet and other European countries to evacuate at least 700 female police officers from the war-torn country.

Notably, Afghan women police officers trained by the Dutch and EUPOL Afghanistan-- a European Union mission supporting the reform efforts of the Ashraf Ghani led Afghan government in building a civilian police service in Afghanistan-- had worked on sensitive files, such as human rights and criminal cases related to rape and domestic violence.

At least 4,000 Afghan women officers worked closely with Dutch Police

According to the Netherlands Police, these Afghan women officers are now facing serious threats from the Taliban. Dutch police have informed that a total of 4,000 policewomen had worked closely with them until the Taliban's recent takeover of Afghanistan.

Russian news agency Sputnik reported that at least four female police officers have been shot by Taliban terrorists in the last three months. According to the report, the Taliban has access to the personal data of Afghan police, including their addresses.

In a letter it sent to the Dutch Parliament, the Netherlands Police wrote, "Afghan policewomen have been in serious danger since the extremist outfit came to power in Afghanistan. Their situation cannot but concern the Dutch police officers who participated in the mission there. The Taliban have direct access to the personal data of the Afghan police, including biometric data and addresses of our female police colleagues." Asserting that "we cannot undermine their trust in us now," Dutch Police added, "We must deliver them to a safe place in the Netherlands or other EU member states as soon as possible."

Afghan interpreters threatened by Taliban

According to a report by Kabul based Gandhara News, Afghan translators who worked for the Netherlands were also called by the Taliban to appear in court. In a letter sent to their homes, The Taliban asked the interpreters concerned to appear in the court and warned them of serious action on their family members if they failed to comply with the orders. Quoting a threat letter from the Taliban, the Dutch public television, NOS, said, "Several translators are in hiding and their parents will be harshly penalised as a lesson for other traitors if they don't turn themselves in."

Reports of harassment and brutalities against women surge after Taliban takeover

It should be mentioned here that violence against rights activists and protesters in Afghanistan has become a common occurrence after the Taliban took over the country's government. Reports of harassment and brutalities against women had started emerging from the country since the very first day of their takeover. However, despite grave threats from the terror outfit, a number of women are organising protests in cities across the country, demanding rights being denied to them under the extremist regime.

Despite making promises to provide women with equal rights in education, jobs and other sectors, the Taliban-led Afghanistan government is planning to proffer Afghan women as second-class citizens, according to multiple reports. According to a report published in Pakistan based media outlet News International, Afghan women will be under unabated suppression in their own country under the Taliban in the name of their "monopolised version of Islam".

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)