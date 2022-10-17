Dutch Princess Catharina-Amalia Moves Out Of Student Accommodation Amid Security Fears

Dutch princess Catharina-Amalia has been forced to move out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and return to Hague. due to securty fears. The King and Queen of the Netherlands have said that their daughter will not be able to move around freely due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping, BBC News reported. During a state visit to Sweden, King Willem-Alexander said as a father he found the situation "heavy" and was unable to express the impact.



Queen Maxima spoke about "difficult consequences" and stressed that "there is no student life" for Princess Amalia "like others have." She stated that Princess Amalia “doesn’t live in Amsterdam and can’t go out,: according to AP. Notably, Princess Amalia had enrolled to study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam and started her first term in September. The Dutch princess had started sharing her accommodation with other students as she began studying at the University of Amsterdam. The names of Princess Amalia and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have reportedly emerged in the communications of organised crime which indicates that they may get targeted. Speaking to reporters in Sweden, Queen Maxima stated that she was proud of how her daughter was dealing with the situation. She further revealed that Princess Amalia is still pursuing studies at the university.

Dutch PM calls it 'terrible news' for Amalia

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has described it as "terrible news" for Princess Amalia. Reportedly, Rutte had tightened his security amid threats to his security. Speaking to reporters in Hague, Mark Rutter did not reveal details regarding threats and security measures that were being taken by the government. However, he assured that everyone in the government "who knows about this and is involved is doing their utmost to ensure she is safe." The 18-year-old Dutch princess was all smiles in the official pictures released in September that showed her arriving at the University of Amsterdam for her first term. Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius has stated that measures were being taken for the security of the Crown Princess. However, Yesilgoz-Zegerius stressed that she could not share details of the “concrete threats or specific security measures." Earlier in September, the security of Mark Rutte and Princess Amalia had been tightened amid fears of plans to target them, AP cited De Telegraaf report.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP