Dutch Residents To Throw Rotten Eggs At Bezos' Yacht If Iconic Rotterdam Bridge Dismantled

In a bid to express staunch disagreement, Dutch preservationists have decided to bombard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ superyacht with rotten eggs if the city of Rotterdam goes ahead with the reported plans of dismantling a section of a 140-year-old bridge to provide a way for the billionaire’s $500 million vehicle. The 40-year-old Rotterdam resident, Pablo Strörmann not only started an event titled ‘Throwing eggs at superyacht Jeff’ but also called on locals to take action by bringing a case of rotten eggs.

Other Rotterdam residents also took to Facebook to express anger over reports stating that part of Koningshaven Bridge would be removed. According to the New York Post, the locals refer to the decades-old bridge as ‘De Hef’ which would be temporarily removed so that Bezos' 417-foot-high Y721 and its three large masts can pass its 130-foot clearance.

As per Dutch daily BN DeStem, Strörmann wrote on Facebook, “Rotterdam was built from the rubble by Rotterdammers and we don’t just take it apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire…Not without a fight”.

Strörmann reportedly acknowledged that the event created by him is “not too serious” but has drawn attention from more than 3,000 people who said they will attend. Around 13,000 people have said that they are “interested”. While questioning what motivated him to make the invite, Strörmann said: “Because I’m a Rotterdammer and I think people with a lot of money should realize that you can’t make everything” go exactly your way, he said. “With this call we make our voice heard in a playful way. And I think that is going very well.”

Mayor denies if a final decision has been made over bridge

Just last week, the mayor of Rotterdam denied that a final decision has been made over the landmark which was subjected to repairs only in 2017. A part of residents’ anger stemmed from the promise that the city council made with the locals not to tamper with the bridge after the 2017 renovation. However, Bezos and Oceanco, the Dutch shipbuilding company which is gearing up for the unveiling of the yacht, have pledged to foot the bill for the dismantling.

Oceanco is building the yacht just upriver in the town of Alblasserdam. The company has also said that removing a section of the bridge is the only way to get Bezos’ vessel out of the sea. Dutch language outlet Rijnmond stated that taking apart and reassembling the centre section of the ‘de Hef’ is expected to take over two weeks. Meanwhile, the officials in the city have promoted Bezos’ pet project as a means to generate revenue.

(Image: AP/Facebook)