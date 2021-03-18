Dutch Voters Happy To Keep Free Red Pencil, Term It 'a Revolution In This Year's Election'

The Dutch elections were dominated by several issues including the COVID-19 crisis, housing shortages, the environment, health care and education. Out of all of this, a serious doubt pertaining to the red pencil popped in the mind of the voters. Dutch people took to their Twitter handles and posted images of their pencil that they were given to take back home after some cities gave each voter a fresh one. This was done to avoid infection risk.

Dutch people get red pencils

The pencil that contains a red coating has gone viral on various social media platforms with people sharing images and their experiences. However, not all the voters turned out to be this lucky as some had to return the pencil once they had marked their ballot. One person wrote, "Like many other Dutch people today I did my civic duty and went to collect my free red pencil. It was a bit busy, but that's NL for you when they are giving something away for free". Let’s have a look at the tweets made by a few people.

Voting is still ongoing in the Netherlands but there is one big conclusion that can already be drawn: Dutch voters really like being allowed to keep the free red pencil they vote with READ | Wilders confident on good Dutch elections' results March 17, 2021

Briefly came out of my cave to vote. No stickers here but I got to keep the red pencil. I live across from a large convention center with one of the many polling stations, so it took like 10 mins total. Walked past the hall with the drive-through voting for cars and bicycles. pic.twitter.com/aBGQ2PqNmo READ | Exit poll: Rutte wins most seats in Dutch election March 17, 2021

Most countries during election day: "I hope that the party I voted for will do well in the results!"



The Dutch during election day: "I hope that I can take a red pencil home from the polling station!" — Renske (@RenskeTalitha) March 17, 2021

A revolution in this years Dutch ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡± elections: you can keep the red pencil!#Verkiezingen2021 pic.twitter.com/LsjvZfXj2s — HenkTweets 2.0 ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ºðŸŒâš½ï¸1ï¸âƒ£4ï¸âƒ£ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ³ (@henkslab) March 17, 2021

I voted! Have any of my Dutch moots voted today aswell? ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/rj9Y7Phuc6 — Mandy (@lexiesdrew) March 17, 2021

Dutch elections

The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament. According to the reports by AP, many voters approve of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis. More than 16,000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Netherlands. Rutte gained popularity early in the pandemic as he appeared regularly on television to inform the country about the latest lockdown measures. He also urged the citizens to maintain unity in the fight against the virus.

The 54-year-old has led the country for more than 10 years, however, the last four years as being a part of a four-party coalition. He has become the longest-serving Dutch leader by winning another four-year-term. Recently, Rutte extended the country’s tough lockdown. Rutte said voters had given his party “an overwhelming vote of confidence and it is humbling. It is also forcing us to do everything we can to make a success out of it".