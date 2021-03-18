Last Updated:

Dutch Voters Happy To Keep Free Red Pencil, Term It 'a Revolution In This Year's Election'

Dutch people took to their Twitter handles & posted images of their pencil that they were given to take back home after some cities gave each voter a fresh one.

Written By
Akanksha Arora
Dutch

The Dutch elections were dominated by several issues including the COVID-19 crisis, housing shortages, the environment, health care and education. Out of all of this, a serious doubt pertaining to the red pencil popped in the mind of the voters. Dutch people took to their Twitter handles and posted images of their pencil that they were given to take back home after some cities gave each voter a fresh one. This was done to avoid infection risk.

Dutch people get red pencils 

The pencil that contains a red coating has gone viral on various social media platforms with people sharing images and their experiences. However, not all the voters turned out to be this lucky as some had to return the pencil once they had marked their ballot. One person wrote, "Like many other Dutch people today I did my civic duty and went to collect my free red pencil. It was a bit busy, but that's NL for you when they are giving something away for free". Let’s have a look at the tweets made by a few people.

Dutch elections 

The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament. According to the reports by AP, many voters approve of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis. More than 16,000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Netherlands. Rutte gained popularity early in the pandemic as he appeared regularly on television to inform the country about the latest lockdown measures. He also urged the citizens to maintain unity in the fight against the virus.

The 54-year-old has led the country for more than 10 years, however, the last four years as being a part of a four-party coalition. He has become the longest-serving Dutch leader by winning another four-year-term. Recently, Rutte extended the country’s tough lockdown. Rutte said voters had given his party “an overwhelming vote of confidence and it is humbling. It is also forcing us to do everything we can to make a success out of it".

First Published:
