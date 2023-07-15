Last Updated:

Dutch Voters Will Go To The Polls On November 22 After Fall Of Mark Rutte's Coalition

Dutch voters will go to the polls on in an early general election on November 22, the caretaker government announced on Friday, a week after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party coalition quit over its failure to agree a package of measures to rein in migration.

Europe
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
Mark Rutte Dutch

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sits in a car as he leaves Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Image: AP


Dutch voters will go to the polls on in an early general election on November 22, the caretaker government announced on Friday, a week after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party coalition quit over its failure to agree a package of measures to rein in migration.

The vote for the 150 seats in the lower chamber of parliament will usher in a new generation of leaders after key members of Rutte's fourth governing coalition announced they would leave politics.

Rutte, the Netherlands' longest-serving premier, signalled the end of an era when he said Monday he would leave politics once a new coalition has been installed after the elections.

That is a process that can take months of negotiations between potential coalition members.

Rutte was followed by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, once tipped as a potential first ever female prime minister of the Netherlands.

Kaag said this week she was leaving politics because of the impact on her family of repeated threats she has received during her time in office. 

READ | Dutch PM Mark Rutte resigns after ruling coalition fails to agree on migration policy
READ | Dutch PM handing his resignation to the King after the collapse of his coalition
READ | After a contentious resignation, Dutch PM Mark Rutte may seek fifth term
READ | Dutch PM Mark Rutte says he will leave politics after next election
READ | 'I won't be available': Dutch PM Mark Rutte says he won't run for fifth term in office

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT