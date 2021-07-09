EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghanistan With Russia's FM, Dismisses 'violence As A Solution'

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held talks on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and revealed that the ongoing developments in Afghanistan 'occupied' their attention. Addressing a joint media briefing along with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, EAM S Jaishankar shed light on the plethora of discussions that took place between them.

The United States military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, said US President Joe Biden on July 8 as the Afghan military tackled to control the surge of Taliban on the ground and has already taken over the control of provincial capital. The extremist groups have intensified their efforts to capture more areas with their ties with Al-Qaeda intact as violence is on the surge amid political turmoil.

S Jaishankar on surge in violence in Afghanistan

During the joint press conference, EAM S Jaishankar said, "In terms of specific regions, Afghanistan occupied our lot of attention because it has a direct implication for regional security. If we have to seek peace within Afghanistan and around, it's important for India and Russia to work together to ensure that much of the progress in economic, social terms are maintained. We are committed to an independent, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan."

"Of course we are concerned over the direction of events in Afghanistan. Violence cannot be the solution for this situation in Afghanistan. At the end of the day, who governs Afghanistan has a legitimacy aspect, which should not be ignored," added S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar on UN Security Council

"In terms of regional and global issues, India is poised to hold the Presidency of the Security Council in August. So I shared with Foreign Minister Lavrov our plans and ideas for that month. We obviously value Russian participation and co-operation in that regard. I would say in the UN Security Council, it is not a surprise, it is a natural happening that we have worked very co-operatively and very positively. So the strength of our strategic partnership I think is also today expressed when it comes to deliberation in the UN," said S Jaishankar addressing the Joint Press Conference.

S Jaishankar on India-Russia Ties

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the relation between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War, and New Delhi was looking forward to hosting President Vladimir Putin in the country for the annual bilateral summit.

Jaishankar, delivering a speech on India-Russia ties in a changing world at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations here, said that this relationship is sometimes taken for granted.

“The case for its constant nurturing” is powerful, he said adding, "There’s no doubt that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the second World War."

