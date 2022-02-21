EAM Jaishankar Embarks On 3-day France Visit To Attend EU Forum For Indo-Pacific Relations

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday, 20 February, arrived in France for his three-day visit. During his visit to Paris, Jaishankar was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release. He will also attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22.

EAM Jaishankar arrives in France

The EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council. On the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum, EAM Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from European Union and other Indo-Pacific countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). Indian Embassy in France shared a picture of EAM Jaishankar along with the officials in France. Indian Embassy in France tweeted, "EAM @DrSJaishankar begins his 3 day visit to France, a key strategic partner; he will attend the EU Ministerial forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, hold bilateral meetings with @JY_LeDrian & @florence_parly,interact with think tanks & chair 🇮🇳 Heads of Missions in EU Conference."

EAM @DrSJaishankar begins his 3 day visit to🇫🇷, a key strategic partner; he will attend the EU Ministerial forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, hold bilateral meetings with @JY_LeDrian & @florence_parly,interact with think tanks & chair 🇮🇳 Heads of Missions in 🇪🇺Conference. pic.twitter.com/8Y0d655zLV — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) February 20, 2022

EAM Dr S Jaishankar's trip to Germany

Prior to his trip to France, EAM Jaishankar visited Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday. During his visit to Germany, Jaishankar met his Ireland counterpart Simon Coveney and informed they have worked closely at UNSC. He also reviewed global developments in a meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner. Jaishankar also met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh, Romania Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

A focused discussion on our relations with FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania. Covered mobility, cyber, space, defence, disaster resilience and health.



Will visit Romania soon to take it forward. pic.twitter.com/iA6Y36N6TL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 19, 2022

A good meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner.

Useful review of global developments. pic.twitter.com/HZTWX4RnPX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 19, 2022

Concluded the day meeting with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland.

We have worked closely together at UNSC.

Ireland can play a greater role in our EU engagement pic.twitter.com/jiE14tIFXA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 19, 2022

EAM meets Indian community in Germany

On Sunday morning, Dr S Jaishankar, in Germany, met with the Indian community and expressed his delight. He described the passion of people for India as "heartwarming".

Jaishankar said that he "shared with them the confident national mood" and emphasised the strong relations that India shares with Germany. He also met with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze. Sharing details regarding his meeting with Schulze, Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed our respective development partnership outlook. We share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean tech."

Wonderful to see the community turnout on a cold Sunday Munich morning. Their feelings for India were so heart warming.



Shared with them the confident national mood. And underlined the strong momentum of India-Germany relations. pic.twitter.com/v9xrPKbopz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2022

Concluded the day meeting with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland.

We have worked closely together at UNSC.

Ireland can play a greater role in our EU engagement pic.twitter.com/jiE14tIFXA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@IndiaembFrance