EAM Jaishankar Meets French President, Restates Nations Will Work Closely In Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has called on the President of France Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday and noted that their conversation exhibited the whole spirit of the bilateral strategic cooperation. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar further stated that the two nations will work closely in the Indo-Pacific. Expressing delight, the external affairs minister (EAM) said, "Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi" to President Macron.

Jaishankar chaired a meeting of Indian EU Ambassadors in Paris

Furthermore, on Wednesday, while addressing at the French Institute of International Relations on 'How India Sees France', Jaishankar said that there is a distinct requirement to intensify the discussion between and with the strategic communities in both nations, ANI reported.

On the same day, Jaishankar also presided over a conference of Indian diplomats in Europe in Paris. In a tweet post, he wrote, “Chaired a meeting of our EU Ambassadors in Paris today.”

He went on to say that they had a comprehensive assessment of the present difficulties confronting Indian foreign policy. He also wrote, "Appreciated the strong commitment of all our Embassies to assist Indians and our diaspora during the COVID period." The minister also urged the ambassadors to participate in India's growth and public service.

Following a two-day visit to Germany, EAM landed in Paris on February 20, Sunday for a three-day trip to France to attend the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation.

Jaishankar visited his French counterpart to focus on several global issues

According to PTI, on Sunday, Jaishankar visited his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, for a broad conversation about important regional and global issues, which include the India-EU relationship, as well as perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan, the Iran nuclear deal, as well as the Ukraine crisis.

Jaishankar and Drian also reiterated their collaborative effort toward multilateralism and a rules-based system and promised to work together in the United Nations Security Council on issues of mutual importance.

Jaishankar also met with Jutta Urpilainen, the European Union Commissioner for International Relations, on his trip to France. They had a constructive meeting about partnering in Africa, building green partnerships, and increasing connectivity, as per media reports.

Apart from them, EAM also visited his counterparts from the nations such as Greece, Singapore, Spain, Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, New Zealand as well as South Korea and addressed issues of mutual interests.

