EAM Jaishankar Meets Greek, Singaporean FMs On Sidelines Of EU Ministerial Forum In Paris

Dr. S Jaishankar has visited Greece Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias as well as his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, on Tuesday

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has visited Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias as well as his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, on Tuesday during his three-day trip to France to attend the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation. Jaishankar has arrived in Paris on February 20. At the meeting with Greece's Foreign Minister Dendias, Jaishankar has reviewed the present global situation. Taking Twitter, he wrote, “Great to catch up with my friend FM Nikos Dendias of Greece.” 

While, on the same day, Jaishankar discussed economic collaboration with Singapore's Foreign Minister. Apart from the economic ties, they also discussed travel arrangements and regional developments. Talking about the meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a tweet post, “Exchanged views on the forum deliberations.” 

EAM has spoken with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares and welcomed “his enthusiasm and commitment on our bilateral ties”. 

Jaishankar also visited his Bangladesh, Czech Republic, South Korean counterparts

In addition to this, on the previous day, Jaishankar paid a visit to his Bangladesh counterpart, Dr AK Abdul Momen, along with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and his South Korean peer Chung Eui-yong to discuss and recognise issues of common concern. 

Jaishankar also said that he had a nice interaction with Minister Lipavsky. Lipavsky's commitment to building a stronger bond was also something he appreciated. Jaishankar tweeted after speaking with Minister Chung Eui-yong that the ministers have agreed to increase bilateral engagement and work toward a common aim of making travel easier.

EAM's speech during the inaugural session  

Furthermore, previously, Jaishankar stated at the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific's inaugural session, "Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterises contemporary changes. But it is essential greater power and stronger capabilities led to responsibility ... This means respect for international laws and territorial integrity and sovereignty," ANI reported.

EAM went on to say that it entails an economy free of coercion as well as a politics-free of the threat of force. It implies abstaining from laying claims on the global commons and adhering to global standards and practices.   

The minister stated that France is a permanent power in the Indo-Pacific, emphasising that France was one of the first countries to realise the strategic topography of the area. Jaishankar added that this is still a maritime century, with the Indo-Pacific region's tides helping to create the future. 

