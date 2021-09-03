EAM Jaishankar Meets Slovenian PM Janez Jansa; Discusses Bilateral Ties, Global Issues

As a part of a three-nation tour to enhance bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa on Friday. The diplomats held discussions on the countries' bilateral ties, European challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan situation.

"Called on Prime Minister of Slovenia. Valued the discussion on enhancing our bilateral ties. Appreciated his insights and perspectives on major global issues including Europe's challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

During his visit, he also inaugurated the India Studies Centre at the Nova University in Slovenia. "Pleased to have the opportunity of inaugurating an India Studies Centre at the Nova University. Confident that it would be an asset for India-Slovenia relations. Interaction with Indian students abroad always provides energy," he said in a tweet.

Dr Jaishankar meets President of the National Assembly of Slovenia Ignor Zorcic

Earlier in the day, Dr Jaishankar also met the President of the National Assembly of Slovenia Ignor Zorcic. The high-level diplomats discussed the enhancement of bilateral relations, parliamentary exchanges, and inter-people contact, PTI reported. "A Cordial meeting with President of National Assembly of Slovenia...Discussed the strengthening of our bilateral relations and increasing Parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts," Dr Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dr Jaishankar also took part in a panel discussion with his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar on 'Partnership for a Rules-based Order in the Indo-Pacific.' The conference took place at the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF), the European-initiated leadership and networking platform. Dr Jaishankar was the first-ever Indian External Affairs Minister to have attended the summit.

India-EU relations

India and European Union (UN) relations have "emerged stronger as the world battles a global pandemic," Dr Jaishankar said in a statement. "There is a sharper awareness in Europe that what happens in the Indo-Pacific impinges directly on its interest," he added. He also asserted that reliability and resilience in supply chains had created common ground of trust and transparency between India and the EU.

On Thursday, the Indian External Affairs Minister said that there are common points in the issues between India and Europe. He also urged the EU to identify its "friends" in the Indo-Pacific region. "I do see a lot of issues where India and Europe have a lot of meeting points and it's important to come to Europe, engage with the European counterparts, discuss it with them," he said. The Minister also pointed out in the past, Europe had been much more reticent about articulating interest beyond its immediate regional confines. Dr Jaishankar also reflected on India's diplomatic relations with the EU member states in a comprehensive statement.

The EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Croatia and Denmark for bilateral talks. He also aims to enhance India-EU relations step-by-step.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

Image: ANI