ECDC Rules Out Need For Booster Shots, To Focus On 'primary Immunisation' After Backlash

The European Union's infectious diseases agency recommended countries, on Thursday, to continue with their primary coronavirus vaccination campaigns while downplaying the necessity for booster shots to protect the general public from the Delta variant.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), licenced vaccines are “currently extremely effective” in mitigating the effects of COVID-19. "The priority now should be to vaccinate all those eligible individuals who have not yet completed their recommended vaccination course," it added.

The ECDC recommendation comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) lashed out at richer countries, including the USA and those in Europe for mulling the possibility of administering a booster vaccine shot at a time several countries have been able to immunise less than 10% of their populations against COVID-19. According to WHO, 75% of over five billion vaccine shots administered globally were from just 10 countries.

The World Health Organisation urged world leaders to hold off on administering COVID-19 boosters for at least another month to give poorer nations an opportunity to catch up.

'No urgent need for booster shots'

Following a slow start to Europe's vaccine programme, the EU's executive agency, the European Commission, declared this week that 70% of adults throughout the 27-nation union are completely vaccinated. However, country immunisation rates vary, with Bulgaria and Romania being particularly slow in their immunisation programmes.

As the Delta variant spreads throughout the country, France became the first major EU nation to start delivering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to adults over 65 years of age and those with underlying health issues on Wednesday. Similar action is being considered by Spanish health officials.

WHO requests freeze on booster shots

The ECDC said that additional shots should be considered for people with "severely weakened immune systems" if the first shots do not protect them adequately, but stressed that "there is no urgent need for the administration of booster doses of vaccines to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population."

It is usual for vaccination protection to decrease over time. For the time being, vaccines approved in the EU and the US continue to provide very high protection against severe sickness and death, but their capacity to prevent infection is diminishing significantly as a result of the Delta variant increase among nursing home patients and others.

Many nations are still struggling to provide the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for a freeze on booster shots. WHO has also urged governments to donate vaccines to countries in need.

Meanwhile, several countries have started or will start giving booster shots to people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus this month, in an effort to boost immunity in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant and the transition to a cooler season that will likely bring more people indoors.

