ECHR Rules System Of Judge Appointments In Poland's Top Court 'violates' EU Law

The European Court of Justice, on March 2, ruled that Poland’s new regulations regarding the appointment of Supreme Court judges could violate European law. In his ruling, ECJ Judge Marko Ilesic said the new Polish regulations “are capable of giving legitimate doubts” in the minds of subjects of the law as to the neutrality of judges appointed by the president of Poland and whether they are influenced by politics. The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by Polish judges who said that their right to challenge their rejection has been sabotaged.

What are the new regulations?

The latest legislation by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki strengthens his administration control over the apex judicial body. The new rule bars any candidate, who has been rejected for the position of a judge in the top court, from appealing against it. The EU has been critical of the country’s conservative government which has made many ‘undemocratic’ changes since it came into power in 2015.

What does the ICJ ruling imply?

The ruling obliges Poland's right-wing government to discontinue the regulations and observe the principles of judicial independence and the right to judicial protection. It also means Poland's Supreme Administrative Court can now review appeals by the five judges, who are not government loyalists.

In another development, a Polish historian resigned from the government's historical institute after controversy erupted over his past ties with a far-right organization and photos emerged of him making a fascist salute. Tomasz Greniuch was recently appointed to head the Wroclaw office of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), a state organization whose role is to document Nazi and communist crimes carried out on Polish soil.

Outrage had been mounting over the appointment in Poland, a country that suffered enormously under Nazi German rule in World War II. However, the fact that Greniuch had even been appointed to the post was seen by some as evidence of right-wing extremism becoming mainstream under Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party.

(With inputs from Associated Press)