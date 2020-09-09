European Environment Agency Says One In Eight Deaths Is Linked To Pollution

A report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency says that the poor environmental conditions in various European countries are responsible for 1 out of 8 deaths. Most of the diseases in the European continent have been attributed to environmental pollution that comes from human activity. According to EEA report's press release, "Air and noise pollution, the impacts of climate change such as heatwaves, and exposure to dangerous chemicals cause ill health in Europe. Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent (one in every eight) of deaths according to a major assessment on health and environment."

Poor environment affects people living in Europe

Virginijus Sinkevicius, the commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries said, “There is a clear link between the state of the environment and the health of our population. Everyone must understand that by taking care of our planet we are not only saving ecosystems but also lives, especially the ones who are the most vulnerable”. According to the report that came out on September 8, there is a major difference between Eastern and Western Europe. The highest numbers of deaths due to environmental issues have been recorded in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 27 per cent. However, the lowest have been recorded in Norway and Iceland at 9 per cent. A statement in the report read, “Within the EU, the European Green Deal represents a critical direction-setting change in the European policy agenda and sets out a sustainable and inclusive strategy to improve people's health and quality of life, care for nature, and leave no one behind”.

With the aim of becoming as green and carbon neutral as possible by the year 2050, Europe has come up with a ‘green deal’. All the 28 European Union countries except Poland have agreed to abide by the Green Deal and transform their economies over the next 30 years. Poland argued that the country's energy system and the economy are too dependent on coal to make the transition over the next 30 years.

The European Union is planning to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and to achieve this, the European Commission presented the Green Deal, the most ambitious package of measures that should enable European citizens and businesses to benefit from the sustainable green transition. "Supported by investments in green technologies, sustainable solutions and new businesses, the Green Deal can be a new EU growth strategy. The involvement and commitment of the public and of all stakeholders is crucial to its success. Above all, the European Green Deal sets a path for a transition that is just and socially fair. It is designed in such a way as to leave no individual or region behind in the great transformation ahead," said European Union on its website.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)