Eiffel Tower In Paris Closed To The Public After Being Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

French Police on Saturday informed that Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed to the public after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, The National News reported. It is to mention that the Eiffel Tower is among the most visited tourist sites in the world.

SETE, the body which operates the site, stated that bomb disposal experts and police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. “It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.

Eiffel tower currently being evacuated following a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/jZxq6GLGWq — Kevin (@Kevin1118791) August 12, 2023

After the police arrived at the site, visitors were asked to leave all the three floors and gather under the monument around 1.30pm (11.30 GMT).

The Paris tower construction began in January 1887 and was completed on March 31, 1889. The remarkable tower saw nearly two million visitors during the World's Fair of 1889.