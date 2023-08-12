Last Updated:

Eiffel Tower In Paris Closed To The Public After Being Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday.

Europe
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower Image: Unsplash


French Police on Saturday informed that Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed to the public after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, The National News reported. It is to mention that the Eiffel Tower is among the most visited tourist sites in the world. 

SETE, the body which operates the site, stated that bomb disposal experts and police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. “It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.

After the police arrived at the site, visitors were asked to leave all the three floors and gather under the monument around 1.30pm (11.30 GMT).

The Paris tower construction began in January 1887 and was completed on March 31, 1889. The remarkable tower saw nearly two million visitors during the World's Fair of 1889.

First Published:
COMMENT