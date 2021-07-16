Eiffel Tower To Reopen After Months Of Closure Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower is all set to reopen for visitors on July 16. The tourist attraction will reopen after more than eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors who are above 18 years of age need to have a valid health pass to access Eiffel Tower from July 21.

Eiffel Tower to reopen after months of closure

Visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test, according to the recent government-imposed rules. People will be able to book early reservations for tickets for the whole summer period. In order to curb the spread of the novel virus, wearing a mask will remain compulsory for all visitors above the age of 11.

🇫🇷Revenez prendre "un peu" de hauteur à partir du 1⃣6⃣ juillet !😊Top départ à la vente en ligne de billets #tourEiffel pour cet été : programmez votre visite à l’avance pour ne vous soucier que de la vue une fois sur place. 👇https://t.co/57yb0ZSbV7 pic.twitter.com/8ShRYoywau — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 1, 2021

Paris's tourist attraction Eiffel Tower will be reopened after the longest closure since World War II, with many precautionary measures in place to avoid any transmission of COVID-19. The tower will open 7 days a week, all day from 9:30 am.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, French President Emmanuel Macron has mandated special COVID passes to go to restaurants, shopping malls, or get on trains or planes. Anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test, under new rules.

In his address to the nation, the French President said that from July 21, all the people who wish to witness a show, concert, a festival, or visit an amusement park would need to be vaccinated or will have to present a recent negative RT-PCR test, according to AP. The French President ordered all French health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccine shots by September 15. He also urged the citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves against coronavirus.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP