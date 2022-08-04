Elderly French Sailor Survives 16 Hours In Capsised Boat In Atlantic Ocean: Report

A 62-year-old French man has remarkably survived for 16 hours in an air bubble inside his capsised boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The man was later rescued by Spanish coastguard divers, who labelled the operation as "verging on impossible".

After receiving a distress signal on late Monday evening from the Sisargas Islands off Spain’s north-western Galicia region, Spain's coastguard found a 12-metre sailing boat face down after which, a rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters set off to find and save the man. However, the man had to wait till morning for a rescue because the sea was too wavy and was raging.

At the start of the rescue operation, one of the three helicopters discovered the upturned boat as the sun was setting and sent a diver down to check for signs of life. The man in order to send a response quickly started banging from inside. As the sun was down and the rescue team attached buoyancy balloons to the boat to stop it from sinking and waited until morning. The next day, in an effort to continue the rescue operation, two divers swam under the boat to help free the sailor.

Tweeting a small video of the rescue operation, Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Society wrote, "Each life saved is our biggest reward. This was the rescue carried out yesterday by Maritime Rescue to the crew member of the French sailboat JEANNE SOLO SAILOR that was keeled in the sun 14 miles NNW from the Sisargas Islands."

“Cada vida salvada es nuestra mayor recompensa”



Así fue el rescate realizado ayer por Salvamento Marítimo al tripulante del velero francés JEANNE SOLO SAILOR que estaba quilla al sol a 14 millas NNW de Islas Sisargas. pic.twitter.com/gqobWTSoWc — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 3, 2022

According to a report by The Guardian, Vicente Cobelo, a member of the coastguard’s special operations team, told a local station that the man then jumped into the freezing water and swam under the boat to reach the sea’s surface. “Of his own initiative he got into the water and freedived out, helped by the divers who had to pull him through because it was difficult for him to get out in his suit,” Cobelo added.

The man was, however, airlifted safely and was soon taken to the hospital for check-ups. He was then discharged as no issues were reported and he was fine.