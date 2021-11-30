EMA Chief Says EU 'ready' To Deal With Omicron Strain, Change Current COVID-19 Approach

Executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, on Tuesday said that the European Union is "ready to deal" with the Omicron COVID-19 variant, noting that it will take at least two weeks to have a clear indication about the efficacy of existing vaccines on the new coronavirus strain.

Speaking at the European Parliament, the executive director stated that the data provided to the agency has proved that the "authorised vaccines continue to provide protection" against COVID-related deaths adding that "even if the new variant becomes more widespread, the vaccines we have will continue to provide protection."

'We are prepared': Emer Cooke

Talking about the requirement of a new vaccine to counter the new COVID strain, first discovered in South Africa, Cooke informed that "it will take up to four months to have it approved for use in the 27-nation bloc," the Associated Press reported. Nevertheless, "we are prepared," the EMA chief emphasised adding that the cooperation with the medical industry is underway to equip for any eventuality.

“We know that at some stage there will be a mutation that means we have to change the current approach," EMA chief Emer Cooke said in her address at the EU Parliament on Tuesday. “Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months,” she added.

Highlighting the importance of changing the approach towards the new mutation, Cooke stressed the importance of assessing the "cross-neutralisation" of the vaccines to ascertain if they provide protection against the new variant, explaining that the process takes nearly two weeks. She also added that the EU is working with companies and with other regulators to ensure that "we are as prepared and ready as possible."

NIH working to determine if vaccine antibodies are effective against Omicron

Director of National Institute of Health (NIH) Francis Collins, on Sunday, told Fox News that it will take at least two to three weeks to tell the status of antibodies against the new Omicron COVID strain. As per his interview, the health agency is underway to determine whether antibodies from vaccines or previous infections will be somewhat effective against the new COVID variant. Meanwhile, scientists have believed that boosts will give "that additional layer of protection," Collins told the broadcaster.

The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection (Omicron) was from a specimen collected on November 9, the WHO panel said in a statement released on Twitter. Following the detection, the epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterised by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant.

In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with 'Omicron'. Since then, cases have been reported from Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, and the United States' neighbour Canada.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)