Emergency Landing Of Edinburgh Flight's Due To Fire In The Wing

A flight from Edinburgh had an emergency landing after passengers on the plane saw flames shooting from a wing minutes after its take-off, reported a local Glasgow newspaper. The Delta Airlines flight DAL209 to New York quickly diverted to land at Prestwick after the fire broke in the wing. A short video of flames on the aircraft's wing has surfaced on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, one the Twitter users who are a Flight safety analyst wrote: "Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 (N197DN, built 1997) experienced a fire in engine #2 after take-off from Edinbuergh-Intl AP (EGPH), Scotland, UK. Flight #DL209 to New York-JFK Airport leveled off at 10000 ft and made a safe landing at Prestwick 20 min later."

"Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport after a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines," read a statement released by Delta.

Further, they apologised to their customers for the inconvenience and informed them that they have been working to get the passengers to their final destinations via Edinburgh.

Emergency landing of Delta airplane

The plane safely landed after shocked travelers reported hearing a loud bang before the plane was diverted, as per media reports. The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and airport fire crews, reported a local Glasgow newspaper.

"We were requested at 11:23 to assist our fire service partners at Prestwick Airport. Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the site, where firefighters remain working to support their partners," said a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Delta has replied to one of the Twitter users who was traveling on the same flight. Taking to social media, Delta wrote: "I'm very sorry for what's happened. Our agents in Scotland are working now to get everyone to their final destinations via Edinburgh." However, the traveler, Karen, deleted her earlier tweet.