Emmanuel Macron Extends Invitation To Tajik President Emomali Rahmon To Visit Paris

With French President Emmanuel Macron in Ireland today, the Elysee Palace announced that President Macron has invited his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to visit Paris. The two leaders expected are to continue their conversation about recent developments in Afghanistan after their phone call.

"The republic's president invited president Emomali Rahmon to come to France. He will receive him on October 13." The palace made the announcement in a statement.

The Presidents discussed the Taliban takeover in Kabul

The presidents also discussed the repercussions of the Taliban takeover in Kabul and Afghan refugees during the phone call. "They decided to continue exchanging views in order to promote regional stability and security," the statement continued. Meanwhile, the Tajikistan president's office informed Sputnik that Rahmon briefed Macron on Dushanbe's security measures along the Tajik-Afghan border in light of recent events.

Both sides agreed to maintain a dialogue about Afghanistan and to also advise their foreign ministers to do so. The President of Tajikistan also praised his French counterpart for taking the initiative to address contemporary Tajik-French relations, as well as international and regional concerns. According to Rakhmon, Tajikistan will not recognise an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all ethnic groups.

Emmanuel Marcon's Ireland visit

Emmanuel Macron is in Ireland on an official state visit for the first time today. According to Euro News, Macron will pay a visit to Aras an Uachtaráin, the presidential house of Ireland's President Michael D Higgins, before having a working lunch with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. According to an Irish government release, their discussion would centre on current EU and international challenges, COVID-19, and Irish-French ties. The Northern Ireland Protocol, the current state of the Common Agricultural Policy, their positions on Afghanistan, and the sensitive issue of Ireland's corporation tax rate will all be on the table for discussion.

According to Euro News, the OECD recently agreed on a 15% rate for the industrialised world as a whole. Ireland on the other hand is adamant about keeping its 12.5 per cent which is an issue that has previously generated friction between France and Ireland. Three French ministers accompanying the president will meet with their Irish colleagues in bilateral discussions.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image- AP