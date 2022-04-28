Emmanuel Macron Hit By Tomatoes On His First Public Outing Since Re-election

A protester in Paris launched a tomato attack against re-elected President Emmanuel Macron during his first election walkout on Wednesday. The centrist leader was meeting voters at a market in Cergy, northwestern Paris, when he was targeted with a bunch of cherry tomatoes, according to reports by Daily Mail. Although Macron was not directly hit, his security team went into a frenzy in an attempt to protect him.

Several videos of the incident have now surfaced on the internet, some of which show guards pulling out an umbrella to safeguard Macron while he is showered with tomatoes. In other clips, the President’s security could be heard yelling “projectile” as they attempt to shield him. Macron, meanwhile, can be heard saying, 'it's not serious", before being ushered away by his bodyguards. The attacker, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has been detained.

Macron secured a second term as France’s president, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen. For his first public outing after reelection, he chose Cergy-a Paris suburb, where he received fewer votes than left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round. His move apparently aimed at uniting his divided country. "I have come to say that I have heard the voices of each and everyone and that I will continue to be committed to the neighbourhoods that are most in difficulty, of all the territories of our Republic that are most in difficulty, every day," Macron told his co-patriots in Cergy.

Macron manque de se prendre une tomate sur la tête à Cergy. Vous pensez que c'était un lancer « affectueux » ? pic.twitter.com/1SVMUFJzSh — Samuel Lafont (@Samuel_Lafont) April 27, 2022

Le Pen eyes upcoming parliament elections

This comes as far-right nationalist leader Marine Le Pen amassed her party members to plot the map for the upcoming parliament elections in June. Three-time presidential candidate, Le Pen, has vowed to beat Macron at the National Assembly polls. "Will not abandon France," she had said the day Emmanuel Macron comfortably secured his second term at Elysee Palace. Pen's dream to upturn Macron's position in the parliament comes at a time when French Prime Minister Jean Castex decided to step down to give a "new impetus" to the governance of the country during the 44-year-old President's second term in the country of France.

(Image: Samuel_Lafront/Twitter)