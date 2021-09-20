Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden To Speak Over Phone In Coming Days Amid Submarine Row

United States President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will talk to each other over the phone in the coming days. Gabriel Attal, French government spokesperson had made the announcement about the new development. According to AP, Gabriel Attal has stated that the phone call is at the request of Biden.

The statement comes days after Australia cancelled the French submarine deal due to a trilateral security partnership between the US, UK and Australia. Under this trilateral security partnership called "Aukus", Australia would acquire a nuclear-powered submarine fleet. Due to the new partnership, Australia had pulled back from the $66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines, according to ANI.

Macron and Biden to speak over the phone

France has reacted angrily to the new partnership between the US, UK and Australia (AUKUS). Soon after the multibillion-dollar deal to build French submarines was dropped by the Australian side, France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington. The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had described the calling off the submarine deal as a "stab in the back", ANI cited Sputnik report.

After France recalled the French Ambassador Philippe Etienne to Paris for consultations, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US is in “close contact” with Paris, and will continue to consult with the French officials to resolve their differences. While calling France a “vital partner” and “oldest ally”, Price said that the United States places the “highest value” on the relationship between the two nations. The US official also added that the White House hopes to continue the discussion on the issue at the senior level in the coming days.

[1 of 3]: We have been in close contact with our French allies. We understand their position, and we are aware of their plans to recall Ambassador Etienne to Paris for consultations. France is a vital partner & our oldest ally, and we place the highest value on our relationship. pic.twitter.com/xLci8Y8V6V — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 18, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday, September 20, announced that Australia had deep and grave concerns about submarines. Morrison reiterated that the French government and the Submarine company would have known about it before the deal was called off last week. Morrison further stated that they had raised concerns about the French submarine deal several months ago. The statement of Australian PM came after the United States, United Kingdom and Australia had announced a trilateral security partnership.

