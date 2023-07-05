Emmanuel Macron Says France Could Cut Off Access To Social Media During Unrest

As riots by immigrants continue to ravage France, the country’s President, Emmanuel Macron, suggested that the government should contemplate controlling and potentially cutting off social media networks during times of civil unrest. His remarks came as his ministers attributed the organisation as well encouragement of rioting and violence to young individuals using platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. The riots started after the shooting of a teenager during a police traffic stop in a Paris suburb.

Speaking at a meeting with over 200 mayors whose municipalities have been affected by violence, Macron emphasised the need to consider how young people utilise social networks and acknowledged that regulatory measures or disconnection may be necessary when the situation spirals out of control. He also cautioned against hasty actions taken in the heat of the moment and expressed relief that such measures had not been required thus far, reported Guardian.

TikTok, Snapchat being used by rioters

Last week, Macron called on social media companies to exhibit a "sense of responsibility" and remove sensitive posts, particularly those depicting or encouraging violence and looting. In a bid to address the issue, French ministers held meetings with representatives from TikTok and Snapchat. Justice minister Éric Dupond-Moretti subsequently indicated that legal action would be pursued to identify individuals using social media to coordinate illegal activities and bring them to justice.

The French government has been grappling with riots and looting since the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M during a traffic stop on June 27. The incident reignited long-standing allegations of systemic racism within the country's security forces. On Wednesday morning, the violence appeared to be subsiding, with 17 arrests made overnight, including seven in Paris. Official figures reported 116 incidents of arson, including eight buildings and 78 vehicles.