Emmanuel Macron Says Legislative Elections Exposed 'fractures, Deep Divisions' In France

French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged the "deep divisions" in France after his party lost its parliamentary majority in elections on Sunday. In his address to the nation on June 22, Macron called for a "different" way of governing in France, CNN reported. It was the first time Macron made the statement after his alliance fell short of more than 40 seats to secure an absolute majority in French Parliament.



In his statement, Macron said that he cannot "ignore the fractures, deep divisions that run" through France and have been "reflected in the composition of the new National Assembly," The Associated Press reported. He stressed that the leaders must "collectively learn to govern and legislate in a different way." Notably, Macron's centrist alliance won 245 seats in Parliamentary elections on Sunday. However, the total number of seats required for an absolute majority in the French Parliament is 289.

On June 21, Macron held meetings with opposition leaders, including the president of the Republicans, Christian Jacob, the head of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Following his meeting with leaders of the opposition parties, Macron has stated that "the majority" seeks to prevent a "blockage" in the French National Assembly, as per the CNN report. He also held a meeting with representatives and leaders of his own party and alliance partners.

Macron proposes to have 'some new compromises with political movements'

It is pertinent to mention here that Macron won a second term in the French presidential elections in April. French President Emmanuel Macron proposed to have "some new compromises with the political movements composing the national assembly," according to the AP report. He urged political parties to respond within the next two days whether they would be willing to form a government coalition or show their support to pass some bills.

Leaders from the leftist coalition, including the conservatives and the far-right have expressed that the governing coalition is not an option, as per the AP report. In the French Parliamentary elections, the Leftist coalition New Ecological and Social People's Union (NUPES), led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, secured the second spot with 131 seats and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party won 89 seats.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)