Emmanuel Macron Slapped, Politicians Condemn 'intolerable Physical Aggression'

After French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man during a walkabout in southern France, politicians swiftly denounced the incident. Macron was assaulted as he reached out to citizens gathered to witness the President stop by at the Drome, as part of his grand tour of the country to 'take the pulse of the nation'. As per reports in local media, two persons have been arrested in connection to assault but their identity and motives are yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, the French Prime Minister said that the incident was an affront to democracy. According to BBC, Jean Castex told the National Assembly that while democracy meant debate and legitimate disagreement “it must never, in any case, mean violence, verbal aggression, and even less physical attack”. Castex further called for a “republican awakening” and added that the foundations of the country’s democracy are at stake.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon tweeted “solidarity with the president” and said that no disagreement can justify physical assault. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen also posted her own condemnation. Le Pen said that while democratic debate can be bitter, it can never tolerate physical violence. She added that it is “inadmissible to physically attack the President” and also said, “I am the 1st opponent of Emmanuel #Macron, but he is the president: we can fight him politically, but we cannot allow the slightest violence towards him”.

Macron slapped during walkabout

Meanwhile, Macron is currently on a tour of France and had just visited a hotel school in Tain-l'Hermitage. His visit to the area was set to continue on Tuesday, officials said, with a trip to a vocational institute for 25-30 year-olds. "Tomorrow, a new step will be taken," Mr Macron tweeted after his visit to the hotel school. "Life will resume in all our territories!"

The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the COVID-19 epidemic. In the video that has now taken the internet by storm, the French president can be seen reaching out to greet citizens gathered behind a barricade. Just as Macron extends his hand to greet a man amongst the crowd, the person allegedly shouted 'Down with Macronia' as he furiously slapped the French President. The French President was immediately moved away by his security entourage, who quickly intervened and pinned the assailant to the ground.

