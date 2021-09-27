Emmanuel Macron & Wife Brigette Lodge Complaint Against Paparazzi Invasion Of Privacy

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a complaint against paparazzi Thibaut Daliphard for invasion of privacy, reported Europe 1 Radio on September 26. The broadcaster stated that Macron and his wife lodged a complaint several days ago as Daliphard has been showcasing pictures of the French president’s vacation spots. Reportedly, the paparazzi also managed to get an image of Macron in a swimsuit on a jet ski. Macron was clicked by Daliphard outside of the Elysee Palace for around two weeks.

Now, the paparazzi will be grilled by the French law enforcement next week in relation to the preliminary investigation into the invasion of privacy. Europe 1 Radio has also stated that this is not the first time that Macron and his wife had a run-in with Daliphard. Earlier, in the summer of 2017, the paparazzi was accused of breaking into the French presidential couple’s residence while on vacation in Marseille. At the time Macron had filed a complaint about harassment and attempted invasion of privacy before withdrawing the same. Basically, his complaint was reportedly dismissed.

Which picture angered Macron?

As per media reports, the picture that specifically angered Macron was one of a set of paparazzi shots published by the Voici gossip magazine in August 2020. Some of the images, clicked by Daliphard, showed the French president holidaying at Bregancon fort belonging to the French state on the French Riviera. He was spotted relaxing with his wife Brigitte along with other family members on a boat in his swimming trunk. Other images also showed him riding a jet ski, bare-chested with a life jacket.

Notably, one of the jet ski pictures was also included in an exhibition of shots of French presidents on holiday hosted by a Parisian art gallery. This prompted the French presidential couple to file a criminal complaint about privacy invasion. Europe 1 Radio report stated that the organiser of the exhibition was heard by the police for around two and a half hours last week. As per reports, in a bid to avoid paparazzi, the French President had the fort endowed with a pool that cost €34,000 ($40,000).

IMAGE: AP