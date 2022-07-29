Emmanuel Macron's Decision To Host Mohammed Bin Salman Slammed By Human Rights Campaigners

Human rights groups have expressed anger over French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Elysee Palace. Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée accused French President Emmanuel Macron of welcoming her late partner's "executioner with all the honours," BBC News reported. Macron welcomed Mohammed bin Salman with a long handshake at the Elysee Palace on Thursday. He arrived in France to hold talks with Macron following his visit to Greece.

The visit of the Saudi Crown Prince marks another step in Salman's rehabilitation in diplomatic relations after the killing of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Before the meeting of the two leaders, three campaign groups filed a criminal complaint against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) accusing him of being involved in the killing of Khashoggi. Notably, the Saudi Prince has denied involvement in the murder of a journalist. The visit of Saudi Arabia's leader comes at a time when France and other European nations have been looking into other sources of energy in order to reduce reliance on Russian energy amid its war with Ukraine.

Macron risked commitments on rights by inviting Crown Prince: Jeannerod of HRW

A Washington-based group, Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn) stressed that Mohammed Bin Salman did not have immunity from prosecution and called on French authorities to open a criminal investigation against him, according to AP. Saudi's Crown Prince was not a head of state and France was one of the possible places to access justice, BBC News reported. Meanwhile, Benedicte Jeannerod of Human Rights Watch said that Macron risked "strong and concrete commitments on rights by inviting Saudi's Crown Prince for talks and "whitewashing" his image.

Before the talks, an aide to the French President revealed that the issue of human rights will be raised "in a general way" during the talks between Macron and MBS. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne stressed that Macron "will surely have an opportunity" to talk about human rights with Mohammad bin Salman. "I think the French would not understand if we didn’t talk to the countries that are the exact producers of energy," said Borne as Russia continues to cut gas supplies to Europe.

Image: AP

