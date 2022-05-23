Erdogan: Sweden Must Bolster Turkish Security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country has objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, called on Stockholm on Monday to take “concrete steps” that would alleviate Turkey's security concerns. Turkey has said it opposes the two Nordic states membership in the alliance citing their alleged support to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK and other groups that Turkey views as terrorists.

The country is also demanding a lifting of military export bans on Ankara. “We can in no way ignore the fact that Sweden is imposing sanctions against us,” Erdogan said Monday during a ceremony marking the docking of a submarine.

“Turkey's rightful expectations concerning (an end to the) support to terrorism and sanctions must be met.” In his speech, Erdogan made no reference to Finland amid reports that most of Turkey's grievances are directed at Sweden, which has a large community of Kurdish exiles.

