Eric Zemmour, Former French TV Anchor Holds First Presidential Campaign Amid Protests

The Far-right former French TV expert Eric Zemmour has conducted his first presidential campaign rally close to Paris on Sunday after he had officially announced his candidacy in a video that clearly showcased his anti-migrant and anti-Islam opinions. On April 10, France will conduct its presidential election, with a runoff, if necessary, on April 24. The 63-year-old, who has been accused of many hate speeches, presented his campaign slogan as, "Impossible is not French," which is a term ascribed to Napoleon, the Associated Press reported.

While millions of people flocked to the streets of Paris to criticise his racist ideology, his fans celebrated and waved French flags in a northern neighbourhood of the city. Due to the protests against him by more than 50 groups, which include far-left political parties, unions, and anti-racist organisations, his election campaign gathering on Sunday was shifted from a Paris concert hall to a larger exposition complex in Villepinte for security concerns. Further, conflicts with Zemmour's far-right followers had been feared by police.

'I’m not racist': Former French TV expert Eric Zemmour

Meanwhile, as per the Associated Press, as supporters have sung France's national anthem and chanted "Zemmour, president!" and "We will win!", some activists wearing black sweaters with "No to racism" written on them were beaten up by people at a campaign rally and violently removed from the event. Further, outside the chamber, skirmishes between anti-racism campaigners and security personnel persisted.

Justifying his racist comments, Eric Zemmour said, “I’m not racist. We are defending our country, our homeland, our ancestral heritage (to) ... transmit our children France as we have known it,” AP reported. In the meantime, thousands marched through the streets of Barbes, a Paris neighbourhood, on Sunday, carrying a banner stating "Paris will silence the far-right."

In recent months, Zemmour has gained a strong foothold in France's political arena, beginning to siphon off followers from the far-right National Party leader Marine Le Pen, who has long declared her intention to run for president next year. His election campaign took place after France's leading conservative Republicans party chose its presidential candidate on Saturday. As its candidate for president, they have selected Valérie Pécresse, the leader of the Paris region and a former minister from 2007 to 2012.

President Emmanuel Macron, who won against Le Pen in the 2017 presidential runoff, is anticipated to compete for his second term, though he has yet to confirm his candidacy. Further, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left leader of the Rebel France party, held an election demonstration in Paris on Sunday, attracting several thousand supporters. Mélenchon is running for president for the third time.

(Image: AP)