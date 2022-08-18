Estonia Bars Entry Of Russian Citizens With Schengen Visas In Retaliation To Ukraine War

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Estonia has now tightened entry restrictions for Russian citizens, including those with Schengen visas. The decision was announced by Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas on August 11 and came into force today, August 18.

Earlier, PM Kallas had stated that Russians, given the events in Ukraine, should understand that admission to the EU is not a matter of human rights and freedom of movement but a privilege for those who are ready to be accepted in the community as guests or business partners.

Meanwhile, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets also clarified on the entry of Russians into Estonia with a valid Schengen visa issued by other countries. Laanemets stated that 131,000 people who received visas in other European countries would be allowed to enter Estonia.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia has the right to block the entry of Russian citizens with third-country visas. "The EU's basic treaty allows member states to block the entry of Russian citizens," he noted.

Recalling a similar measure, the head of the Foreign Ministry stated that borders were closed during the aggravation of the pandemic.

"EU laws make it possible to block the entry of even EU citizens into a particular country within the community. We remember well that during the aggravation of the situation with the coronavirus, countries closed not only the external borders of the EU but also internal ones," Reinsalu said.

Estonia removes Soviet monuments from its public spaces

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the government of Estonia on Tuesday (Aug 16) announced the removal of "Soviet monuments" from public spaces across the country. This was announced by Estonian Prime Minister Kallas, who stated that this decision has been taken as a "symbol of repression." She further said, "Russia's ongoing "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine has become "a source of increasing social tensions—at these times, we must keep the risk to public order at a minimum."

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Kallas said that Soviet monuments with historic value will be removed to the museum, not demolished. "We try to preserve as much as possible, so that future generations can learn from those painful lessons," she tweeted.

(Image: AP)