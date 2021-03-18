EU Accuses Britain Of Not Exporting 'fair Share' Of Vaccine, Threatens To Halt Shipping

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday threatened to halt the export of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that are themselves producing vaccines, particularly targeting the United Kingdom for not giving Europe “its fair share”. Von der Leyen said Europe will not hesitate to halt the shipping of vaccine doses to Britain and other vaccine-producing countries if it doesn’t see exports from those nations coming back to the bloc.

Von der Leyen said Europe wants to see “reciprocity and proportionality” in exports and to ensure that the Commission is ready to use whatever tool required. “This is about making sure that Europe gets its fair share,” Von der Leyen said on March 17, during a press conference in the Commission’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Von der Leyen blames AstraZeneca for shortage

The Commission’s president particularly blamed British firm AstraZeneca for the shortage of vaccine doses in Europe. Von der Leyen said AstraZeneca has “under-produced” and “under-delivered”, adding the company was supposed to deliver 90 million doses by the end of the first quarter but will now deliver only 30 million doses by end of March. The EU aims to vaccinate at least 70% of its total population by end of summer, which Von der Leyen believes the bloc can still achieve with all the delays that it had to face and with all the shortage that it is facing presently.

Von der Leyen said in the last six weeks Europe has exported 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries, which shows the bloc is “trying to make international cooperation work”. Von der Leyen highlighted Europe’s contribution to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX initiative. “We are the largest funder in COVAX – or through exports to other countries. But open roads run in both directions. And this is why we need to ensure that there are reciprocity and proportionality”.

“All of us, including our European friends have been saying it throughout the pandemic that it would be wrong to curtail or interfere with lawfully contracted supply. We all said it last year on PPE, we’ve been saying it this year on vaccines. Frankly, I’m surprised we’re having this conversation. It is normally what the UK and the EU team up with to reject when other countries with less democratic regimes than our own engage in that kind of brinkmanship,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, hitting back at the Commission.

(Image Credit: AP)