EU Agrees On Common Charger For Mobile Phones, Tablets & Other Devices By Autumn 2024

The European Union lawmakers on Tuesday, June 7, agreed that all mobile phones and tablets sold in the EU will need to be equipped with the USB Type-C charging port by autumn 2024. The rule will apply to other electronic devices like e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers. The EU in the press release informed that laptops need to be equipped with the requirement by 40 months after the new rules go into effect.

According to the EU, the approved plan will help the consumers in saving up to €250m (₹20,75,13,10,390) a year and cut down on around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually. The agreement by the lawmakers has been part of the EU effort to make products in the bloc "more sustainable", reducing electronic waste and making the lives of consumers easier. Consumers can use a single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Furthermore, the charging speed will be "harmonised" for devices that support fast charging allowing users to charge their device at the same speed with any charger compatible with their device. The legislation needs to be formally approved by the EU Parliament and Council later this year.

The EU Parliament’s rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba in the press release said, “Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics." He further said that consumers can use common chargers for smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles, portable speakers, laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, mouse and portable navigation devices. Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market, in a tweet, said that the decision will allow consumers to save more and would produce less waste for the planet.

We have a deal on the #CommonCharger! 🇪🇺



More savings for EU consumers & less waste for the planet:



🔌 mobile phones, tablets, cameras… will have #USBtypeC



🔌 harmonised fast-charging technology



🔌 unbundling of sale of chargers



The EU general interest has prevailed! pic.twitter.com/i2UAE7kzyI — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) June 7, 2022

Apple raised concerns over EU's proposal

Earlier in September, the European Union had announced its plans for a common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets, headphones and other gadgets. The EU executives had said that the decision would help consumers to save millions in annual savings and environmental benefits. At that time, Apple had voiced its concerns over the proposal announced by the European Union. Apple in the statement had said, "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world," according to AP. The American tech company had further said that the proposal would limit innovation and would hurt users.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Unsplash