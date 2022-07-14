EU Allows Movement Of Some Essential Sanctioned Russian Goods To Kaliningrad Via Rail

In a major decision, the European Commission released guidance on Wednesday, allowing a series of sanctioned items that can be transported from Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave. According to the latest announcements, the Commission has now allowed the movement of certain sanctioned goods deemed essential such as iron and steel, cement and wood, coal and crude oil. These items can be transited through the bloc between Russia and its exclave. As per the new norms, the sanctioned items can be transported 'only by rail network' and the movement of cargoes by road remains blocked. In order to dodge the misuse of the new announcement, the EU said that volume of the goods will be tracked, which means it would allow the movement of the same volumes transported within the averages of the last three years.

The transport of other military equipment and its parts will remain blocked as per the sixth series of sanctions imposed by the EU, aiming to penalise Moscow for its 'unlawful' action against its neighbouring territory, Ukraine. The restriction of movement on military equipment will be applicable to all modes of transportation, the EU said in a two-page document released on Wednesday.



Notably, the European Union has been imposing a series of sanctions on Moscow and its allies ever since the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine on February 24 this year. Earlier last month, it announced the sixth round of sanctions wherein it blocked the movement of cutting-edge technology, especially if it can also be used by the military, typical goods and technology needed for oil refining or the energy sector as well as luxury goods.

European Commission asks member countries to keep a track of movement

Apart from these, it also barred imports of Russian oil, coal, steel, iron, wood, cement and other petroleum products. It has been specially mentioned that the movement of these items is restricted through any EU member countries. "These sanctions are justified and fully compatible with the security exceptions in the relevant international agreements. Under Article 19 and Article 99 of the PCA prohibitions or restrictions on goods in transit can be imposed if justified, inter alia, on grounds of public security or protection of health and life of humans, or protection of intellectual, industrial or commercial property, and to protect essential security interests," according to the statement.

"At the same time, Article V GATT and Article 12 of the PCA, as well as the 2004 EU-Russia Declaration, establish a general principle of freedom of transit. The question has now arisen whether these restrictive measures prohibit the transport of essential goods in transit through the European Union between non-contiguous parts of the Russian Federation," it added.



Further, it directed the Member States to ensure that the sanctioned goods that have illegally arrived in any part of Russia cannot be transported onwards via the EU customs territory and added member states are under the legal obligation to prevent all possible forms of circumvention of EU restrictive measures.

Image: AP/Twitter/@vonderleyen