EU Antitrust Regulators To Rule On Facebook's Kustomer Acquisition By Aug 2

EU antitrust regulators will decide on the approval of Facebook’s acquisition of US customer support startup Kustomer on August 2, a filing on the European Commission website stated. Facebook acquired Kustomer — co-founded by CEO Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, in a deal of approximately $1 billion. EU regulators will conduct a review to clear Facebook’s acquisition of the start-up as the agency will investigate whether the acquisition was fair and not intended for the rivalry to close the smaller start-ups. The review was transferred to the EU by Austria, and the anti-trust regulators might even launch a 4-month probe into Facebook’s acquisition if concerns arise about anti-competitiveness and monopoly wherein Facebook aims to stop the services on the CRM platform.

The New York-based ‘Kustomer’ specializes in customer-service platforms and chatbots which is suitable for Facebook Inc’s vision of expansion into ‘social commerce,’ and attracting businesses on its platform to trade with the pool of potential buyers. Currently, as many as 175 million people on Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service reach out to businesses.

A report carried by the WSJ stated that Mark Zuckerberg had already established a relationship with the start-up firm whose offerings allowed Kustomer to aggregate and respond to customer inquiries that came in through Facebook messenger. By October, the firm was also interacting with customers through Facebook’s Instagram messaging.

Business toll for Facebook shops

In May Zuckerberg launched ‘Facebook shop’ to bring the small businesses and the stores online on both Facebook and Instagram to enable the customers to have a seamless shopping experience on the social media platform. These shops could be discovered either through stories or ads or on Facebook pages and Instagram profiles and work in the likeness of the physical stores. What Facebook might do is integrate the CRM app inside the social networking site as a business tool that may improve communication between the sellers and the customers on the marketplace.

When customers make purchases within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram Direct, Facebook may require a more authentic player such as Kustomer for improved customer relationship management. The business software company would provide the small businesses with more features to advertise and sell goods, allowing them to invest more time in advertising. Ninety-nine per cent of Facebook’s total revenue is generated from advertising.