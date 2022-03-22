EU Approves Formation Of 'Strategic Compass' To Counter Security Threats Swiftly

The members of the European Union (EU) on Tuesday gave their nod to the common strategic course of action for security and defence towards a stronger bloc, after two years of regular discussion, EU External Action Service revealed on Monday. According to the statement released by the bloc, the new security strategy, known as "Strategic Compass," will include at least 5,000 soldiers. The statement noted that the predominant agendas of the forces are to act more quickly and decisively when facing crises; secure citizens against fast-changing threats; invest in the capabilities and technologies the bloc needs and to partner with allies to achieve common goals.

European Union just approved Strategic compass, it gives necessary toolbox for EU to become a real geopolitical defense and security player together with NATO. It’s only beginning of the journey. Much will depend on how successfully we support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) March 21, 2022

In their statement, the bloc further noted that the "Strategic Compass" was constituted amid a deteriorating security environment and, in particular, Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked aggression against neighbouring Ukraine. Moreover, the Union also asserted that the chaotic withdrawal of US forces and NATO forces from Afghanistan were also a key reason behind the approval for the formation of the 'Strategic Compass.' "Over the past two years, Member States have engaged in a strategic dialogue on the EU’s role as a security and defence actor. This is a major step towards a common strategic culture," read the statement released by the EU on Monday. "To tackle the broad range of threats and challenges we are confronted with, we need to step up our capacity to think and act in strategic terms and we need to do this together as Union," the statement further added.

Strategic Compass to be operational by 2025

"Member States will define the exact parameters of the EU RDC by the end of 2022. To that end, operational scenarios will be developed, with a possible first live exercise in 2023. The EU RDC shall be fully operational by 2025," according to EU External Action Service. It is pertinent to mention here that the approval did not come owing to the security concerns that arose in the past two years, but due to the discussion to overhaul the EU battlegroups has been ongoing since 2007. In the past, the Union had approved a similar battlegroup comprising 1,500 soldiers reserved for the security of the EU. However, it did not meet the expectations. Since then, a discussion has been going on to revamp security. "In the Strategic Compass, Member States have agreed to develop a new Civilian CSDP Compact by early summer 2023 when the current Civilian CSDP Compact shall be fully delivered," as per the EU.

