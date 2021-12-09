EU Asserts Minsk's Sanctions Not Transparent; Implies Challenging Mechanism

EU External Action Service lead spokesman Peter Stano asserted that the union is reviewing Belarus's retaliatory penalties and believes they are opaque, with an incomprehensible challenge procedure. As per the reports by Sputnik, Stano stated that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has announced retaliatory steps in reaction to the most recent EU sanctions package. The passing of a resolution on trade restrictions established a highly convoluted and opaque trade restriction framework and they are looking into its substance while keeping in mind that some trade obstacles have yet to be identified.

The spokesman claims that the EU's restrictive measures to Minsk are clear and transparent, implemented by consensus by the EU Member States, and based on clear evidence of wrongdoing, such as human rights abuses and migrant instrumentalization. He further stated that they observe the opacity of these retaliatory measures by Belarus on EU. He also said that there is no information about the implementation or legal challenges of the sanction.

Belarus declared retaliatory sanctions on Monday

Belarus declared retaliatory sanctions on European Union and United Kingdom airlines, as well as a ban on imports of Western goods from nations that have imposed sanctions on Belarus, on Monday. The list of restricted Western items has yet to be issued by the Belarus government.

The retaliatory sanction comes as last week, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada imposed sanctions on dozens of Belarussian officials, organisations, and businesses, with the EU targeting those accused of participating in an attack on the bloc using migrants on the borders of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, according to AP News.

They want to provoke a new wave of anti-government demonstrations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, on the other hand, stated that they placed sanctions on Minsk in order to provoke a new wave of anti-government demonstrations in Belarus. According to Sputnik, he went on to explain that they are fully aware that the intention of the sanctions against Minsk is to purposefully decrease the standard of living for regular citizens and spark a fresh wave of anti-government rallies. Alexander Pankin went on to say that the West's multiple sanctions against Belarus are meant to punish Minsk for its ties to Moscow.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

Image: AP/ Unsplash