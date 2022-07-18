EU, Azerbaijan Announce New Deal To Double Gas Imports To Reduce Dependency On Russia

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv, the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan announced a new deal to double gas imports in an attempt to replace Russian fossil fuels amid a growing energy crisis. The proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which still needs governments approval, is an initiative by the 27-member bloc to reduce its dependency on Russian gas in the wake of conflict in Ukraine. According to a draft agreement between the two parties, they aim to modernise the Southern Gas Corridor, a network of pipes that transports gas from the Caspian Sea via Turkey and to Europe, in order to nearly double imports of gas to 20 billion cubic metres by 2027.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU is turning to trustworthy energy suppliers and Azerbaijan is one of them. "With today's agreement, we commit to expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, to double gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU. This is good news for our supplies of gas this winter and beyond," she stated.

Azerbaijan has a tremendous potential in renewable energy.



Today we are laying the ground for a new partnership in this area.



Azerbaijan has tremendous potential for renewable energy: Von der Leyen

According to Von der Leyen, Azerbaijan has great potential for using renewable energy. "Today we are laying the ground for a new partnership in this area. And we commit to reducing methane emissions through the entire gas supply chain," she added. At the end of 2020, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. At that time, Azerbaijan stated that it intended to supply 10 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe annually, primarily to Italy but also to Greece and Bulgaria.

EU approves new gas storage law

It is significant to mention here that the EU energy ministers have also approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia. According to the European Commission, Russian gas deliveries have been interrupted in as many as 12 EU nations so far, and supply levels are now half in comparison to the previous year.

